CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A major redevelopment project in Patton Township will receive a boost thanks to a state grant awarded this week, according to Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Bellefonte).

A $2.5 million grant from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will support critical site improvements for the Toftrees Redevelopment Initiative. The grant will help fund demolition at the project site, infrastructure improvements, utilities, landscaping, lighting and more.

The project is expected to bring 137 permanent jobs and 399 temporary jobs to the region.

“This project holds the potential of bringing tens of millions of dollars in new investments to the area, millions in new wages for local workers, and millions in tourism dollars into the local economy,” Corman said. “I look forward to seeing how this grant will support this project and all the benefits it will bring to the local community.”

The grant was awarded through the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which provides funding for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.