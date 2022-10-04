CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The “State of the County” was the topic of discussion among Centre County stakeholders on Monday, Oct. 3.

During the meeting, commissioners shared details on the latest government initiatives and programs.

Over the past 40 years, Centre County has been one of the fastest-growing areas in Pennsylvania, and Penn State University has played a major role. After over 150 years, however, enrollment numbers have plateaued.

“They’re pretty much at capacity at this point,” Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins said. “I don’t think they even have enough classrooms on campus. I hear that from a lot of professors.”

Looking at local schools, Higgins said demographics suggest over 80% of districts statewide will see enrollment drop by 12% over the next 10 years.

Even so, the commissioners cited a slew of new developments coming for residents.

They said the fastest growing area in the county is Bellefonte.

“Those of you who wanted to get in on the ground floor at Bellefonte, you missed it,” Higgins said.

They said the next area to develop is Philipsburg.

The commissioners said other areas of growth include repurposing the former Centre Care long-term care facility into government offices, reforming the criminal justice system, and receiving significant grant money addressing food insecurity and rural broadband.

“We’ve also partnered with many municipalities represented in this room to leverage ARPA dollars for incentive programs to get better airline service, more extensive airline service, here in Centre County,” Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe said.

“Our labor force numbers are very robust,” Higgins said. “The number of unemployed people is on the low side.”

The commissioners noted, however, many employers are still working through shortages.

They also addressed the State College Connector project.

“Serving on the Metropolitan Planning Organization, we get the reason why we need to do this expansion,” Pipe said.

“The challenge is there’s going to be family farms split in half, communities split in half, so how do we factor that in and try to do that as fairly and equitably as possible,” Centre County Commissioner Steven Dershem said.