STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – State leaders are highlighting small business week by touring downtown State College.

The businesses they toured include Juana’s, Kitchen Kaboodle, Growing Tree Toys and Chew Chew Bun.

Mike Hanna, the Executive Deputy Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic development, says they want to see the struggles entrepreneurs are having and find out how the state can help.

“I think we see firsthand why they are the backbone of our economy,” Hanna said. “We see how well they’re doing. I think that’s the message that’s been resounding and we’re hoping we can help them in any way to move forward.”

The statewide “Small business week” celebration is from Sunday, April 30 to Saturday, May 6.

Governor Shapiro’s 2023-2024 budget proposal calls for a $20,000,000 infusion of capital into the Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program, which supports minority-owned and woman-owned small businesses, to open new doors of opportunity for these businesses.

The Governor’s budget also calls for an $8,600,000 increase for the Keystone Communities program to support improvements in Pennsylvania Main Streets, particularly in rural and less affluent communities.

This influx will help boost small businesses by supporting vibrant and successful communities where Pennsylvanians and visitors want to live, shop, eat and more.