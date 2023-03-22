ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state parolee who claimed he had connections for drugs in California was arrested in Altoona after returning from three months in Nevada, police reported.

Anthony Guy, 50, of West Decatur is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of drugs, and possession of paraphernalia, according to charges filed in court.

Guy had allegedly left the state while on parole where he was believed to be in Nevada. After three months, Guy’s parole agent said he returned to Pennsylvania and agreed to meet at the parole office.

According to the criminal complaint, Altoona police were called and they were able to retrieve a black bag with over a pound of crystal meth, $1,000 in $20 bills, two 1-ounce gold bars, and paraphernalia in the truck Guy arrived in.

Guy allegedly admitted to working with and having connections in Erie, Philadelphia and California. Police claim in the complaint that Guy admitted to everything they found in the truck being his.

Guy was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $200,000.