STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the first time in over a decade, fraternities at Penn State University will be able to host registered social events during State Patty’s weekend.

The change for this year’s student-created drinking event, which takes place over the weekend between THON and spring break, is raising concerns among university officials.

In a press release posted by the university’s Interfraternity Council, organizers say they made this change not to encourage reckless partying, but actually for the complete opposite.

The IFC said when events are registered with the university, they can manage large crowds and operate safe events.

At these registered socials, a representative from the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Compliance will walk through the event to ensure all university safety policies are being followed.

Even with these measures, the university is working with the Borough of State College to provide a strong police presence during the weekend.

In a statement, Lisa Powers with Penn State Strategic Communications said in part, “While the IFC believes their processes and risk management efforts will promote safer registered social events than private, unregistered events, we are disappointed in this decision, and worry about its impact.”

She also said the university strongly encourages the IFC chapters to take the weekend’s activities seriously and remind all students to be responsible members of our community.

State Patty’s is set to begin Friday, Feb. 22.

