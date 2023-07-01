PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — With the Fourth of July just days away, most people will be spending time with their families, enjoying BBQ and watching fireworks, but police are asking you not to stop and watch if you are on the road.

Trooper Christopher Fox of the Pennsylvania State Police is asking drivers to avoid parking on any interstate, including I-99, to catch a fireworks show. Fox said it’s a very dangerous risk to take and troopers will be out and about looking for anyone who tries to.

“If there’s a collision with somebody that’s a pedestrian, a lot of these vehicles are on the interstates, they’re traveling at 60, 70 miles an hour. And that can be a truly tragic situation, so we want to avoid that at all costs,” Fox said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If you are looking for a firework show to watch, check out DelGrosso’s Summer Thunder Fireworks on Tuesday, July 4. Can’t make it in person? WTAJ has got you covered as we’ll be live-streaming the whole event.