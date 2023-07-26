EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Three state troopers and two civilians were recognized for their exceptional actions during recent incidents in Ebensburg on Wednesday.

Captain Joseph Loughran, the Commanding Officer of Troop A, awarded commendation letters to a trooper and two citizens for their courageous and quick actions in facing and capturing an armed suspect.

Cameron Ferguson, the state trooper present at the scene, stated that he was simply just doing his job.

“I was actually headed to another call and right before I went to the other call I was advised that there was a warrant out for an individual. One I have dealt with in the past and that’s when I observed that was the individual I have been looking for. I knew he had a long rifle and I knew I had to interact with this individual,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson was waiting for his backup to arrive but soon realized that time was of the essence. This is when citizens, Jason and Dom Donahue quickly sprang into action.

The Donahues stated they were fortunate to be in the right place at the right time and proceeded to describe their experience.

“Scary, very scary and frightening,” The Donahues said. “It was a guy with a rifle and you don’t know what he’s going to do.”

“Letters of commendation are in recognition of Trooper Ferguson, Mr. Donahue, and Mr. Donahue’s bravery and swift immediate actions,” Cliff Greenfield, Public Information Officer for Group A, said. “While confronting and apprehending an armed suspect in Cambria Township in June of this year.”

In addition, the Commanding Officer of Troop A Captain Joseph Loughran, presented letters of commendation to two troopers in recognition of their dedication to resolving a homicide investigation back in May.