BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Bedford are investigating a burger at a local church and are hoping the public has some information.

Troopers report that various items were stolen from People’s Bible Holiness Church along Calvary Hollow Road in Pleasantville sometime between Aug. 26 and Sept. 2.

It was reported that numerous lawn care equipment were stolen including a Husqvarna push mower, a Stihl trimmer and leaf blower, a gas can, and a cord for a weed eater.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police out of Bedford at 814-623-6133.