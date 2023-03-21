CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police fire marshals are investigating two arson cases that occurred at a 77-year-old woman’s house just days apart in the City of Johnstown.

On Feb. 23 around 3:30 a.m., a fire was started on the outside of the 2.5-story wood-framed home along the 400 block of Strayer Street, which worked its way into the house, according to troopers.

Then, on Feb. 25, the front porch of the same home was set on fire just after midnight.

State police ruled both fires as arson. No further details were provided as the investigation continues.