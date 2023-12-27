HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle in Orbisonia Borough.

According to a release from troopers Wednesday morning, a dark-colored sedan was traveling south on Cromwell Street and struck a person around 6:11 p.m., on Dec. 26.

State police said the person was knocked to the ground, but the sedan did not stop and continued south onto Cromwell Street. The vehicle then turned right onto Elliot Street towards Croghan Pike.

Police noted that more than one person was attempting to cross Cromwell Street when the accident occurred, however, only one person was hit.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact state police in Huntingdon at 814-696-6100.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.