SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating an attempted homicide in Quemahoning Township.

According to the police report, the shooting occurred at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 along Plank Road.

While there is no current threat to the public, according to the PSP, the shooting was labeled as an attempted homicide.

Details about the incident are still limited at this time.