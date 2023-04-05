CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for answers after conduit and wiring were stolen from pavilions at the community park in Port Matilda Borough.

The crime happened around 4:30 p.m. on March 31 at the park located by West Front Street and Park Street, according to troopers. An unknown person(s) stole conduit and wiring from two pavilions, causing damage to them.

The conduit and wiring that were stolen have an estimated value of $2,000.

Anyone with further information is asked to reach out to state police in Rockview at 814-355-7545.