INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is wanted in Indiana County after state police said he escaped a police chase over the weekend.

At 9:25 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, a black Dodge Journey SUV was seen by a trooper speeding on Wayne Avenue in White Township. According to state police, the SUV drove 66 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The trooper attempted to stop the SUV but the driver continued traveling north on Wayne Avenue where a chase began. The SUV continued into Indiana Borough where the trooper attempted to stop the driver with a PIT maneuver that was ineffective, according to state police.

The SUV then turned off of Oakland Avenue and pulled into Regency Plaza where the driver hit a curb and was unable to drive the vehicle. The driver, later identified by state police as a black man, and another man riding in the SUV ran from the vehicle.

Troopers said the passenger ran down a grassy hillside and was arrested. Two women were also riding in the SUV along with a male juvenile. The driver was seen on nearby security camera video running across the plaza parking lot and getting picked up by an unknown person driving a dark-colored sedan believed to be a Honda Accord, according to state police.

Images of the driver and the dark-colored sedan released by Pennsylvania State Police.

The sedan then left the parking lot and turned right onto North Avenue. The driver of the SUV was seen in security video wearing a white t-shirt and torn blue jeans.

Troopers also found a loaded .223 rifle inside the SUV. A pistol that was allegedly thrown away by the passenger before he was arrested was also found by state police at the scene on Sunday.

All four passengers were taken into custody and released as state police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information on the identity of the driver is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Williams at (724) 357-1960.