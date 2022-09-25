JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered missing Punxsutawney man.

Police are looking for Michael Brudnock, 82. Brudnock is 5’05” weighs 120 pounds and has white hair with blue eyes. Police say Brudnock was last seen in the Crawfordtown Road and State Route 310 area in McCalmont Township on Sept. 18 at approximately 3 p.m.

Police believe Brudnock could be at special risk for harm, injury or may be confused. It is not known what he was last wearing.

If you have any information about Brudnock call 911 immediately or call Pennsylvania State Police Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.