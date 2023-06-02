HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County man is behind bars after he was accused of illegally owning 32 guns following a DUI crash.

Patrick Tomlinson Sr., 60, of Hustontown, was arrested on Wednesday, May 31 after he crashed his vehicle in Fulton County while driving under the influence, according to state police.

Troopers were sent to the crash at 3:14 p.m. on Aughwich Road in Todd Township. While at the scene, state police found a glass pipe close to the crash. Tomlinson Sr. allegedly said the pipe was his and he had used meth earlier that morning.

Patrick Tomlinson Sr., 60, of Hustontown, PA. Image provided by the Huntingdon County Prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Tomlinson Sr. was taken to an area medical center for a legal blood draw. While at the hospital, he allegedly told troopers he had a gun that used to be his father’s even though he’s not allowed to own guns.

Tomlinson Sr. was then taken to the state police barracks in McConnellsburg for questioning. State police said Tomlinson Sr. became agitated but claimed his father’s revolver was in a safe at his home.

According to the complaint, Tomlinson Sr. later told troopers there were multiple weapons and ammo at this home. He also allegedly said he had an AK-47 rifle in a safe along with a 30-30 rifle, his father’s gun, multiple 9mm handguns and a mini-14.

Troopers noted in court documents Tomlinson Sr. was previously convicted of aggravated assault and his criminal history makes him a person not to possess firearms. A search warrant was then executed at Tomlinson Sr.’s home along Cromwell Church Road in Springfield Township, Huntingdon County.

According to state police, multiple guns were found in various rooms of the home including the kitchen, master bedroom and a room above a garage. Jars of marijuana were also found inside a desk and an ounce of methamphetamine was found inside a safe along with drug-related items.

In total, 32 guns were found inside the home including nine handguns, two muzzleloaders, nine shotguns and twelve rifles including an AK-47.

Tomlinson Sr. was arraigned on Thursday, June 1 and taken to the Huntingdon County Prison where he’s being held on $250,000 bail. He’s charged with 32 felony counts of possession of firearms prohibited, two counts of drug possession and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.