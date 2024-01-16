HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Winter weather has made it’s way to Pennsylvania and officials are reminding drivers of some helpful tips just in case you have to travel.

Colder temperatures and severe weather conditions can cause vehicles to stall on roadways. If that happens, the Pennsylvania State Police advise drivers to try and pull off the road safely and call for help.

Troopers also want to remind drivers to assess the situation and be aware of their surroundings at all times.

“Once they get out of their vehicle, it usually causes chaos due to other people looking at them trying to figure out what’s going on. Within their vehicle, they’re able to keep their safety restraints on. They’re able to put their emergency flashers on and stay in the safest location that they can be in,” Jacob Rhymestine, a Public Information Officer at Troop G said.

“It’s illegal to walk on a highway outside of your vehicle, but we’ve had fatalities in the area where individuals tried to cross the roadway and got struck by a vehicle,” Rhymestine said.

If you get stuck in a snowbank, do not leave your vehicle running. Your exhaust pipes could be filled with snow, causing carbon monoxide to leak into the car.

Have an emergency kit in your vehicle with blankets, flashlights, and non-perishable snacks.

Troopers advise drivers to reduce their speed on the road during severe weather conditions and maintain a safe following distance from other cars.