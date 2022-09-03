CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — 104 vehicles were stopped by state police as part of a sobriety checkpoint in Centre County between late Friday night to early Saturday morning.

From 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., state police out of Rockview conducted a sobriety checkpoint, according to a press release from state police.

Nobody was arrested and only one person was cited with a traffic violation.

Below are results from the sobriety checkpoint:

Vehicles stopped – 104

DUI arrests – 0

Traffic citations – 1

Warnings – 49

Other arrests – 0

State police said that they plan to conduct more sobriety checkpoints in the future.