BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police were searching a wooded area in Blair County for a wanted individual Sunday evening.

The call went out around 6 p.m. for the search in the Claysburg area of Greenfield Township. Troopers said they were looking for a wanted individual but no further information was provided.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.