CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a man they were told fled the scene after crashing his Dodge Ram pickup truck in Morris Township.

On Nov. 13 just after midnight, a driver that is described as a white man approximately 5′ 10″ tall and weighing around 180 to 200 pounds wrecked into a mailbox and then a utility pole on Glendale Avenue. The crash happened just south of Morrisdale Allport Highway, according to state police.

After hitting the utility pole, the driver reversed onto the road and fled the scene in his 90s/early 2000s Dodge Ram pickup truck. Police were told by witnesses that the truck is maroon with silver-painted rocket panels. The truck also had a black bedside patch on the driver’s side, loud exhaust and off-road tires.

Troopers noted that the truck will have front-end damage with a missing grill, which was found at the scene.

Anyone with information on the driver or his truck is asked to reach out to Pennsylvania State Police in Clearfield at 814-857-3800.