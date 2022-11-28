ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are asking for the public’s help in trying to find a missing Elk County man.

James A. Mcclellan, 92 photo via PSP

James A. Mcclellan, 92, was reported as last seen from the area of Trout Run Road in Benezette Township on Monday, troopers said. Mcclellan is believed to be at special risk of harm or injury.

Mcclellan is described to be 6ft, 165 pounds, with white hair, driving a 2011 blue/grey Honda CRV bearing Pennsylvania registration LYM8947.

Anyone with information about Mcclellan is asked to contact PSP Ridgway Barracks at (814)-776-6136 or to call 911.