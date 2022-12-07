JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for information regarding a Chevrolet truck that was stolen from a Reynoldsville man.

Sometime between Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. and Nov. 27 at 6:45 a.m., a green 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 7700 block of Route 28 in Warsaw Township, according to the state police report. The vehicle has no registration.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois at 814-371-4652.