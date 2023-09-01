BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns will be hosting his annual senior fair at the Young People’s Community Center in Ebensburg in September.

On Friday, Sept. 15, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., seniors are welcome to join Burns and his staff for an information session for and about seniors. The staff will be able to answer questions and provide direction on a host of state government related programs and services.

This free event includes information on PACE/PACENET, property tax/rent rebates as well as food, games, prizes and vendors.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Reservation for this event can be done by calling 814-472-8021. More information on this event can be found on the Pa. House website.