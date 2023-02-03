CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – State Representative Jim Rigby is inviting the public to stop by his new district office that opened in Cresson.

The office will formally open on Monday, Feb. 6. It is located at 7447 Admiral Peary Highway. The office will be open 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

“Realignment of the 71st District required us to make changes in office locations,” Rigby said. “What will not change is the emphasis my staff and I place on serving as our constituents’ voice in the General Assembly.”

Rigby formally represents the 71st Legislative district which consists of townships and boroughs from Somerset and Cambria County.

Here is a full list of townships and boroughs that Rigby represents in Cambria County:

Adams Township

Allegheny Township

Chest Township

Clearfield Township

Cresson Township

Dean Township

Gallitzin Township

Munster Township

Portage Township

Reade Township

Richland Township

Stonycreek Township

Summerhill Township

Washington Township

White Township

Ashville Borough

Cassandra Borough

Chest Springs Borough

Cresson Borough

Ferndale Borough

Gallitzin Borough

Geistown Borough

Lilly Borough

Loretto Borough

Portage Borough

Sankertown Borough

Scalp Level Borough

South Fork Borough

Tunnelhill Borough

Wilmore Borough

Here is a full list of boroughs and townships in Somerset County:

Ogle Township

Paint Township

Paint Borough

Windber Borough

“Due to the shape of the district, we’ll be opening one and possibly two more district offices in order to best serve our more than 62,000 constituents,” Rigby said. “Our team prides itself on being responsive to the needs of our neighbors, something we consider the number one job of a state legislative office. We look forward to working for and with some new faces in new places.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Any legislative questions and concerns should be directed to Rigby’s office by dialing 1-814-536-9818.