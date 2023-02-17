The Pennsylvania State Capitol building is seen in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Representative Ryan Warner is looking to implement legislation that would reform the makeup of Penn State’s Board of Trustees.

Warner said the board’s membership is not consistent with other State-Related Universities and Penn State is the only university with no House or Senate representation on its board. Warner’s legislation would ensure that all State-Related Universities would have 34 voting members on their Board of Trustees.

The following number of House and Senate members would be appointed to their respective Boards:

Four members will be appointed by the governor, with advice and consent of two-thirds of all the members of the Senate;

Four members will be appointed by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate;

Four members will be appointed by the Speaker of the House; and

22 members will be designated at-large trustees and will be elected in accordance with the University’s Charter.

Additionally, the Governor, the Secretary of Education, and the Secretary of Agriculture will serve as non-voting, ex officio members of the Board, according to Warner.

More information on the proposed legislation can be found here.