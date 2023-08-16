CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — More charges are coming for former DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Suplizio and his attorney met with prosecutors Wednesday morning in a judicial conference. It was there that he was told that the Commonwealth intends to file more charges. While the number of charges are unknown, the judge asked that they be filed in the next 15 days.

Suplizio was charged in March for allegedly committing $620,815 in fraudulent transactions involving city/public accounts to pay his personal credit card bills, make political donations, and gamble, AG Michelle Henry said.

Suplizo was soon placed on administrative leave and an interim city manager was named.

Suplizio was also the executive director of the DuBois Area United Way, but ultimately resigned from the position in the wake of the charges.

WTAJ reached out to Suplizio’s attorney, however, a comment was not immediately available.

Most recently, DuBois City Council voted to proceed with- possibly buying out the rest of Suplizio’s contract valued at six figures.