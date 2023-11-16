BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Blair County’s Office of Children, Youth and Families (BCCYF) will fall under direct state supervision as it continues to work towards meeting its responsibility to support families and protect children.

This announcement was made on Thursday by the Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Val Arkoosh who says this action is intended to help stabilize this critical function and responsibility of county government.

According to DHS, a State Operations Manager will be assigned to Blair County to immediately begin reviewing BCCYF’s operations, including its organizational structure, staffing assignments, policies, procedures, best practices and budgeting. This person will also direct courses of action and institute changes to BCCYF’s general operations to swiftly improve its operations that protect children.

Blair County will be expected to fully cooperate with the State Operations Manager.

BCCYF has been provisional licenses since May 2022, and, after receiving a third provisional license in June 2023, is still requiring additional support to meet its responsibilities as a county child welfare agency.

Pennsylvania is a state-supervised, county administered child welfare system, meaning that DHS licenses county agencies to provide essential child welfare operations like case management, investigations of abuse and neglect, foster care coordination and other supportive services. When a county is unable to or is inadequately fulfilling these obligations, or is non-compliant with laws, DHS issues provisional licenses for six-month intervals and requires a plan of correction and ongoing monitoring to ensure the plan is being followed.

The agency has been receiving in-person technical assistance since June when staff from DHS’ Office of Children, Youth, and Families, began providing in-person support to improve processes to address outstanding reports of potential child abuse or neglect and recruit and retain staff.

According to DHS, Blair County has had an extraordinary and unprecedented volume of uncompleted and delinquent reports. According to Commissioner Laura Burke, the agency is only responding to the most high-risk cases due to a large number of reports, meaning that some children’s cases have been put on hold. Burke attributes this issue to a lack of staffing, and to the staff being young, welcoming the opportunity to work with the State Operations Manager.

“It’s a great deal of experience they will be bringing to the table, and we have a relatively young staff because of our turnover so I believe its going to be a really good learning opportunity for our staff and hopefully we can work together and get a lot of it,” Burke said.

BCCYF has received a fourth provisional license in order to continue operations while state oversight is put in place. The State Operations Manager is expected to be put in place in early December.