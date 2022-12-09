BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone residents are being told to move their vehicles and find new travel routes as certain roadways in town will be closed Monday, Dec. 12 for a state police funeral.

The Tyrone Borough Police Department announced Friday traffic will be congested around the Chruch of the Brethren along 18th Street as family, friends and colleagues mourn the loss of Pennsylvania State Trooper Joseph Miller.

Miller, a Tyrone resident, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the age of 44. He was stationed at the Huntingdon barracks as a trooper in the crime unit. Miller’s obituary can be found on the Richard H. Searer Funeral Home, Inc. website.

The following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Adams Ave. from West 16th Street to West 19th Street.

500 Block of West 18th Street (between Adams Ave. & Hamilton Ave.)

Police say no one will be allowed to park on the roadways and all parked vehicles will need to be moved before 8 a.m. Drivers are also asked to avoid the area during the funeral and to use alternate routes through town.

School bus routes and bus stops will remain the same, according to Tyrone police.