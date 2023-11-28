CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The state has withdrawn charges against former DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio two weeks after he was indicted by a federal grand jury.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) chose to withdraw its charges Tuesday to pave the way for federal prosecution against Suplizio

The AG Office’s federally cross-designated prosecutor, Summer Carroll, worked with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and will remain involved in Suplizio’s federal case, the OAG announced.

Two weeks ago, a federal grand jury returned a five-count indictment against Suplizio, along with former administrative secretary Roberta Shaffer, for one count of felony conspiracy to commit federal program theft as well as four felony counts of federal program theft for separate fiscal years.

Suplizio’s case will now be prosecuted in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, along with Shaffer’s.