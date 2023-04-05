On Tuesday morning, students from the Saint Matthew School in Tyrone visited WTAJ. They are a part of the Entrepreneur class.

The students toured the station and learned what each person’s responsibility is to make a newscast run. They got to watch Studio 814 live and ask Morgan and Rebecca questions about how to put together a live broadcast.

The students then got to learn how the green screen works and how to put a forecast together with Christy.

Thank you so much for stopping in and visiting!