BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a decades-long investigation, stolen antique guns dating back to the Civil and Revolutionary wars are being returned to Baker Mansion in Altoona.

Between 1968 and 1979, several antique firearms, such as muskets and rifles, as well as other items were stolen from museums across Pennsylvania, including Baker Mansion in Altoona. This sparked a lengthy investigation to not only recover the stolen artifacts but to determine the source of the items.

On Monday, March 13, a repatriation ceremony was held by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Attorney’s Office at the Museum of the American Revolution to return 50 of those artifacts to their rightful owners. One of the 16 museums/historical societies involved in the ceremony included the Blair County Historical Society at Baker Mansion in Altoona.

(credit: Museum of the American Revolution)

In May 2017, a search warrant was executed at a home in Newark, Deleware. Detectives found a number of the stolen artifacts and spent the never several years working to determine the source of those items by contacting museums throughout the country and researching numerous documents.

One person has been charged in the case after investigators said he was found in possession of firearms and other items stolen from the museums in the 1970s. Michael Corbett was indicted by a grand jury in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in 2021.

Corbett entered a guilty plea to possession of firearms, and as part of the plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, he agreed to turn over to the government other stolen firearms that he had access to.

Some of the items that were repatriated Monday include 18th and 19th-century Pennsylvania long rifles made in Bedford, Berks, Huntingdon and Lancaster counties; a single-shot percussion Springfield M1842 pistol, the first percussion pistol adopted by the U.S. Military; World War I-era Colt pistol carried by a Purple Heart recipient who was wounded in the first day of the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, part of the final Allied Offensive in World War I; two pistols belonging to General Omar Bradley; a 1758 powder horn carried by Ensign Justus Dwight during the French and Indian war of 1754-1763; a 1775 Revolutionary War-era American-made Brown Bess style musket; 18th Century English and Scottish pistols; a six-shot Colt Whitneyville Walker revolver made in 1874 under contract with the U.S. War Department for issue to the U.S. Mounted Rifles in the Mexican-American war; a 1847 Mississippi rifle carried during the Mexican-American War in the February 1847 battle of Buena Vista; an 1850s officer’s sword made by Hortsman & Sons of Philadelphia; and a 1854 Volcanic pistol carried in the Civil War by a soldier in Col. Baker’s California regimet, also known as the Pennsylania 71st Infantry, a unit that had been formed in the first weeks after the surrender of Fort Sumter.