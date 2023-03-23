CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Carlisle man was arrested after being found with a stolen gun when troopers arrived at a Knox Township camp for a reported active burglary.

State police were called to the camp Wednesday night, March 22, after the front lock was found broken and a man, later identified as Forrest Pierce, 28, was laying on the couch inside. He allegedly told the person that there were no “no trespassing” signs and they told him that was fine before walking back outside and calling 911, the criminal complaint shows.

Troopers said they arrived at the scene and went into the camp as Pierce was leaving through a back door. After taking him into custody, troopers said they found drug paraphernalia and a revolver in his backpack.

The gun was discovered to have been stolen during another burglary, the complaint reads. Pierce allegedly admitted to stealing the gun and eating the food in the camp while he was there.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Troopers did not say how long Pierce was in the camp before he was discovered. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, receiving stolen property, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pierce was lodged in Clearfield County Prison unable to post $100,000 bail.