HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Stone Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Company of Petersburg will be celebrating 50 years of service this weekend.

The anniversary party will take place on Sunday, Oct. 9 from Noon to 5 p.m. The public community is encouraged to attend to learn about the fire company and to meet the members who dedicate so much time and effort.

The event will feature light refreshments, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing as well as a fingerprinting activity for children.

Some special quests are also set to make an appearance. Smokey the Bear will be there as well as the Heaven Scent Canine Search & Rescue Team.

During the celebration, there will also be a dedication event at 2 p.m. for their new tanker.

A demonstration of a vehicle rescue will take place at 4 p.m. For more details on the event, you can contact them through their Facebook page.

The volunteer fire company is located at 5470 Mc Alevys Fort Road.