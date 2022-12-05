CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to save some money this winter with the rising heating oil costs, you’re not alone.

Brent Krug, owner of Heating World in Loretto, says his fireplaces, stoves and other products are selling like hotcakes.

“It’s really been one of those years where everything is selling. Not just one thing in particular,” Krug said. “People want choices because everything is expensive.”

His orders are extending far beyond Central Pennsylvania. He’s shipping products as far as Tennessee, Idaho and Canada.

“I’ve had more people this year that are just upset and/or angry, and they just don’t understand why everything’s gone up so much,” Krug said. “Everybody realizes there’s inflation, but they’re just scared there’s going to be no end in sight.”

He said around early December, he’s usually booked with orders and installations until around the end of the year. But this year, as of the first week of December, he’s already filled until the end of February.

“When people have to pay their oil bill, and it’s $5 or $6 a gallon, and it’s double than what they’re used to paying, they worry,” Krug added. “So, they don’t really get rid of their oil. They keep it as a backup, but they’re thinking ‘Hey, if I’m home, I’m going to burn some wood or some coal when it’s convenient.”

Krug said fireplaces and stoves can save people money, especially if they spend a lot of time in one area of the house.

“You can turn your main furnace down in your house and say, hey, if we spend a lot of time upstairs, in your living room or something, if you get a fireplace, you can keep that area warm and focus on that,”Krug said.