ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the biggest days of the year for fireworks stores is approaching quickly and owners have advice for staying safe.

Leading up to the Fourth of July, many people head to stores in search of fireworks and retailers capitalize on this holiday to attract customers and boost sales.

Having fun is important, but local retailers shared some valuable tips on staying safe.

Co-owner of Kneppy’s Fireworks in Clearfield County, Joyce Knepp stressed the importance of doing your research before using fireworks.

“Don’t hold a firework in your hand and have a bucket of water to douse your sparklers,” Knepp said. “Pennsylvania state law states that you have to be 150 feet away from a building.”

Bill Dutil, owner of Freedom Fireworks in Blair County also made it clear that checking safety tips should be a priority.

“You know the best thing is safety and always be as safe as possible and I would advise everyone to google the safety tips because there is a list of tips and you wanna abide by your locality,” Dutil said.

Freedom Fireworks and Kneppy’s Fireworks shared what their most popular fireworks are this year. Both mentioned that 500-gram cakes and 200-gram cakes are more popular.

Dutil said it comes down to the financial situation and how big of a show you want.

“The 500-gram cakes became extremely popular and you get all the effects of the big show without actually going to the big show,” Dutil said.

The choices are nearly endless with hundreds of different fireworks to choose from.

“There’s really no end to the size show you can do,” Dutil said. it’s just your financial situation that’s going to dictate that.”

For more information on firework safety click here.