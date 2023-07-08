CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A strong storm in Centre County on Thursday knocked multiple trees down and caused damage to personal property.

Residents of the Mt. Eagle area in Howard Township said that the storm hit around 6:30 p.m. on July 6, and it reportedly knocked out power until 1 p.m. the next day.

Dozens of trees were knocked down, and some landed on homes, vehicles and sheds. The uprooted trees also reportedly impacted railroad tracks and powerlines in the area.

Tim Taylor, 22, stated that the storm came out of nowhere.

“It happened real quick,” Taylor said. “I couldn’t believe it. I never saw such a mess in my life.”

According to homeowner Brian Egan, the storm only lasted 15 minutes — but it left a hole in his roof and deck, and his shed and vehicles experienced damage, too.

Luckily, Egan stated that his dog had just come into his house when a tree on his property fell down.

“That tree would’ve landed on my dog had I not got him,” Egan said.

Here are some images of the storm’s aftermath from Howard Township residents.