ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Construction on storm sewers is set to begin in a neighborhood in Altoona to help reduce flooding.

The City of Altoona announced Thursday the upgrades will start on Monday, Oct. 24. Work will mainly take place in the Fairview area on 20th Avenue through 23rd Avenue between 11th Street and 13th Street.

CH&D Enterprises will upgrade the storm sewers to help with flooding issues in the area. The project is reportedly being funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Construction is expected to last for four months.