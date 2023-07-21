ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Severe weather hit the region Thursday night, causing a building in Elk County to partially collapse.

A building on Market Street in Johnsonburg took another catastrophic hit when roof beams gave in and bricks fell from the front of the building July 20.

According to Johnsonburg Police Department, the collapse caused minor damage to a parked car in the vicinity.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

The historic building, known as the Old Opera House, took a major hit in April 2020 when a fire broke out inside. It has since been condemned.