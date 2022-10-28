UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is getting a bit spookier heading toward Halloween with a haunted house open at the University Park campus.

The Forensic Science Club and the Theme Park Engineering Group are co-hosting “Stranger State Haunted House.”

The house will be open Friday, Oct. 28 from 7:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. It is located at the Pine and Spruce Cottages near Penn State’s Boucke and Chemistry buildings.

Penn State students at the Stranger State Haunted House

The theme for this year’s event is based on the hit TV show, “Stranger Things,” and is entirely student-created and run.

“We definitely try to get a good balance between story and scary, so we do have some decent scares in place in my opinion that will definitely get some people,” Head Creative Director Andrew Talarico said. “We also try to balance some good story elements to make it a cohesive story throughout the houses.”

Tickets are $4.99 and available at the door. Portions of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the H.E.A.R.T. Foundation and Give Kids The World Village.