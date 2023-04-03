ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re a fan of Straub Brewery, you could enjoy a case of Straub while supporting firefighters.

Throughout April, you can find specially marked cases of Straub Brite at participating distributors. If you find a winning can in your case, Straub Brewery will donate to a fire department of your choice.

“In our small town of St. Marys, our volunteer fire department has come to our rescue on more than one occasion. Our gratitude to our friends and neighbors who volunteer and risk their lives to save others is unwavering and we know we are not alone in our conviction. In honor of firefighters throughout PA, we are campaigning to raise awareness, support, and give back to the many people that we consider heroes,” read a statement on the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau Facebook page.