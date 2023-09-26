BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Downtown on the Farm is back for another year in Downtown Bedford.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 5 – 7:30 p.m. It’s hosted by the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce. It’s a family-friendly event which includes the extension of the DBI Farmer’s Market on the last day of the season.

There will be bluegrass music by the Hickory Bottom Band and entertainment by the Horseshoe Cloggers. There will also be plenty of children-friendly activities. These include food, tractor-drawn hayrides, antique tractor displays and more.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Admission to the event is free. So, bring your lawn chair and enjoy an evening of music and celebration.