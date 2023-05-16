BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Upcoming road work is set to affect travelers in Blair County starting next week.

Roadway improvement projects to rebuild part of North Main Street will begin on Monday, May 22 in Roaring Springs. Traffic will follow a 1.6-mile detour using Route 36 (Main Street), East Main Street and Spang Street.

The contractor will begin the removal of the existing roadway and slope excavation for roadway realignment.

A new roadway will then be constructed, along with drainage and guide rail improvements. Drivers are advised to be cautious and allow for extra time in their commutes.

The project is expected to cost $642,584 and is set to be completed by mid-August.