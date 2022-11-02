CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is hosting its first “Strike Out Child Abuse” bowling tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 2 – 6 p.m. at 814 Lanes & Games.

It’s a family-friendly event so all ages are welcome. Food and drinks will be provided by Bites & Brews. All proceeds from the bowling tournament and basket raffle will support the Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center’s mission to provide essential services to child abuse victims and their families.

During the tournament, there will also be a walk-through basket party. The basket party will include over 100 donated baskets, items, gift cards and many other items. The specialty baskets will also include Steelers tickets, an Amazon Fire HD 32 GB tablet, a Coach wallet, earrings and 100 gallons of heating oil.

The event is sponsored by the Independent Family Services and the Ebensburg Moose 681. Over 30 teams are registered for the tournament and that will bring over 120 community members together to raise funds.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Lanes & Games is located at 1140 Frances Street in Johnstown.