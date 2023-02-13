UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A string of construction site burglaries on Penn State’s campus where thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen have led to three people being charged.

Mason Miles, 29, and Elliot Nice, 41, both of Houtzdale, and Shawn Brink, 29, of Irvona are accused of burglarizing the Penn State West 2 Building Construction Site along White Course Drive three different times in December, university police wrote in the charges filed.

Thousands of pounds of copper wire that was sold for more than $7,000 was stolen from the construction site and a catalytic converter was cut off from a van, police wrote. Nothing was stolen from the site in the third burglary.

Penn State police were notified that various sizes of copper wire were stolen during the early morning Thursday, Dec. 1, from the West 2 Building, which is bordered by a chain link fence and no entry signs, police noted.

When police were looking at security footage, they reported Miles and Brink arrive at a parking deck, that is close to the construction site, in a black Saturn Vue SUV. The duo is seen opening a part of the chain fence, and then they proceed to bring out the copper wire out to the fence. They then get back in the SUV, drive it to the fence opening and load the wire, before leaving.

Miles and Brink were both able to be identified in pictures from the footage by Pennsylvania State Police at Clearfield and the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. It was also discovered that Brinks drives the SUV, police wrote.

Then on the night of Monday, Dec. 19 at about 11:02 p.m. Miles returned to the site, this time alone and in a Chevy truck police noted. He was seen on video footage at the construction site cutting off a padlock and stealing items out of a trailer, taking an $850 spool of copper wire, and cutting a catalytic converter/exhaust system from a van in a nearby parking lot, according to police.

Because of a traffic stop that PSP performed on Miles while he was driving the truck in Nov. detectives were able to link him to the truck, police noted.

In January, Miles was interviewed by detectives and admitted to the burglaries. It was discovered that Miles knew about the construction site layout because he used to do work there, according to the criminal complaint. He said he would steal the wire, strip it of its insulation and then sell it at Novey’s Recycling.

Officers learned about the third burglary when they searched Miles’s phone and saw he texted Nice about “getting some copper” in the State College area on Dec. 24. On video footage they were seen arriving at the fence but after about an hour and a half they left without anything.

Police said they went to Novey’s Recycling in Clearfield County and transaction reports showed that Miles was given $5,411.40 and Brink got $2,445.05 for selling them copper wire.

Miles faces numerous felony charges of burglary, criminal trespassing and conspiracy, along with misdemeanor charges of theft, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Miles is out on unsecured bail combined for a total $45,000 and awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 1.

Brink and Nice are awaiting arraignment on their charges of felony conspiracy for their alleged involvement in the burglaries.