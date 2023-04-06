The engineer company determined the homes were "likely destined for collapse"

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A structural report shows that the Prospect Housing complex in Johnstown is “likely destined for collapse.”

In March, tenants in all 110 homes, located at 341 Gray Avenue, were forced to move out within 30 days. The Prospect Housing’s inspection shows exactly why residents were forced to leave.

In the report, Diviney & Associates Structural Engineers’ said their limited survey of the structure showed multiple issues, with a focus on ceiling issues.

Based on their initial survey, they noted several areas of structural concern listed below.

Floor framing has a severe slope towards the exterior wall Cracking in the walls at the stairs to the second floor Evidence of major historic settlement Floor framing failure in the laundry rooms Drywall and plaster ceiling falling from the second floor and roof framing

The report explains that these issues aren’t necessarily related to each other, however, the issues might influence each other.

The engineer’s report continues to point out that some of the wood framings on the ceiling are “extremely dry.” They also mention that some of the ceiling finish has collapsed due to both nail pull-through and nail withdrawal. These issues were persistent in the first and second-floor ceilings.

According to the report, some of the residences inspected have had the ceilings repaired. In units that not have been repaired, cracking is visible.

Overall, the engineers believe that all ceilings in the buildings exhibit the same behavior and are most likely destined for collapse.

So what can be done? The report says that the ceilings that have not yet been repaired will most likely collapse at some point. This is due to a weakening of the bond between the gypsum wallboard and the nail heads and the nails attached to the wood framing. This can be caused by vibrations due to wind and foot traffic, causing cracking and potential collapse, according to the report.

They recommend two things for fixing the ceiling issues:

Remove the existing ceilings and install and finish new gypsum wallboard using properly spaced fasteners such as drywall screws and glue Install 1” x 3” wood lath strips spaced at 16” on center over the existing ceiling construction. Install and finish new gypsum wallboard using properly spaced fasteners such as drywall screws and glue. If this option is selected, the existing first and second-floor ceiling framing should be analyzed to determine if the framing can support the additional loading.

The report concludes by saying that issues 1 through 4, listed above, will be addressed after additional inspections.

The full report can be viewed here.

On Wednesday, Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced he filed a Right-To-Know request seeking more information regarding the sudden evacuation of the complex. WTAJ has reached out to his office regarding the report.

WTAJ reached out to Johnstown Housing Authority Executive Director Michael Alberts regarding the report.