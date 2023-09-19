HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair and Centre County-based automotive group will be expanding into Huntingdon County with a new store.

Matt Stuckey, President of Stuckey Automotive, has announced that they have acquired Price Motor Sales. Which is located at 288 Water Street in Cassville. Price Motor Sales, a Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer first established in 1943, is owned and operated by Fred and Susan Price. The dealership will now be known as Stuckey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Representatives from Stuckey Automotive and Price Motor Sales gather for a handshake to mark the new deal. (L – R: Matt Meiser, General Manager of Stuckey Automotive; Fred Price, Co-Owner of Price Motor Sales; Matt Stuckey, President of Stuckey Automotive; Steve Garmen, Partner of Price Motor Sales; and Sue Price, Co-Owner of Price Motor Sales.)

The all-new Stuckey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will mark the sixth dealership under the Stuckey Automotive group of companies. Stuckey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram joins Stuckey Ford and Stuckey Subaru, both in Hollidaysburg, Stuckey GMC in Altoona, Stuckey Ford of Bellefonte, and the newly renovated Stuckey Mitsubishi Super Centre in State College.

“We’ve been dreaming about the next chapter of our lives for a while now,” Fred Price said. “Before we could act on anything, we had to consider the future of our dealership. We wanted to find someone who would respect and care for our employees, our community, and our family’s legacy as much as we do.”

“It’s been a lot of fun working with a multigenerational family-owned business, like ours, to bring this deal to fruition,” Matt Stuckey, President of Stuckey Automotive said. “We are grateful for the opportunity that’s been bestowed upon us.”

Stuckey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will host a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony in the Spring of 2024, at which time the company will announce plans to move the dealership to a new permanent location in Huntingdon.