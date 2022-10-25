ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The teams of Blaise Alexander of Altoona (formerly Dean Patterson Automotive), Altoona Honda, Five Star Mitsubishi, and Courtesy Motors will take part in the Stucky Automotive 2nd annual Food Bank Challenge.

Each of the dealerships will be collecting food to donate to the St. Vincent de Paul’s Food for Families Soup Kitchen in Altoona. The collection period will go until Friday, Dec. 9.

On Monday, Dec. 12 the representatives will then meet at the Food for Families Soup Kitchen to count the items. The team that donates the most items will be proclaimed the winner.

Collectively, the five dealerships accumulated 13,793 non-perishable food items that helped feed over 500 local families last holiday season.

“Its been a blast to witness this campaign take on a life of its own. From the time each of dealership emphatically accepted the challenge, we all knew it was going to be something special. And it was. Now that we know what to expect from Courtesy, Blaise Alexander, Altoona Honda, and Greg’s team at Five Star, our team is fixated on garnering a tremendous amount of food for this years Challenge. They’ll do it, too!” Matt Stuckey, president of Stuckey Automotive said.

“Its the nature of our business to compete for market share. Were known to kick our competing nature up a notch when it comes to helping our neighbors. Knowing our team like I do I can say with certainty they are bound and determined to win this Challenge and brighten the holidays for hundreds of families,” Jean Johnson, Sales Manager at Blaise Alexander of Altoona, added.

Throughout the Challenge, non-perishable donations can be dropped off at a dealership of choice. Donations can also be made to the St. Vincent de Paul’s Food for Families Soup Kitchen at 2201 Union Avenue in Altoona during select hours.