BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Stuckey Automotive will be helping the American Red Cross replenish local blood supplies by holding a blood drive at its Duncansville headquarters.

The blood drive will be held on Thursday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stuckey Automotive at 899 Plank Road. Walk-ins are welcome to donate.

The automotive dealership said they are sponsoring the blood drive to help raise awareness of the importance of blood donations. The American Red Cross has been calling attention to the short supply of all blood types and said one donation can save up to three lives.

Donors can visit RedCrossBlood.org/Give to schedule a donation.