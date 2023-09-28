ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Stuckey Subaru generously donated school supplies to Penn Lincoln Elementary School in Altoona on Thursday.

This comes as 92% of high-needs classrooms face a serious obstacle — families being unable to afford school supplies, according to Subaru.

Stuckey Subaru believes all students deserve an equal and fair opportunity at a quality education which is why the made the donation.

The president of Stuckey Subaru, Matt Stuckey, shared how important it is for teachers to have access to supplies for a successful school year, through the experience of his wife who is a teacher.

“She always reminds me even if I forget how important education is and it’s the best way we can help transform the next generation give them the tools and the opportunities and the wear with all and to be the awesome young men and women there destined to be,” Matt said.

According to Subaru Loves Learning, teachers are currently spending an average of $750 of their own money on school supplies, which is a significant increase from previous years. This is particularly important now, as teachers are striving to help their students catch up academically after experiencing years of lost learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Therefore, an adequate supply of necessary materials is crucial to ensure a smooth learning experience. For more information on the cause click here.