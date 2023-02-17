JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A student is being charged after police say they made a threat to blow up the Brookville Junior/Senior High School on Thursday, Brookville Police report.

According to investigating officer Chief Markle, Brookville Police received a call from the school just after 12 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, about a threat.

Through the investigation, Markle said a student, who has not been identified, had threatened to bring a bomb and blow up the school and themselves. The student allegedly also pointed out other students, stating they were going to kill them.

The student is being charged with terroristic threats and harassment, according to the police report.