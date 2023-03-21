The color has an official name, too. (File/Getty Images)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A student and his mother are being charged after an alleged violent threat made against the Greater Johnstown Elementary School (JES).

On Monday, March 20, a student came forward to her teacher to report that a cyber student made a threat against the JES during a Facetime call, Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio said in an email alert sent out to families. The teacher immediately informed the administration.

Johnstown police were subsequently sent to the cyber student’s house, and officers took his mother’s gun.

“There is no longer a credible threat toward our school,” Arcurio said. “As a precautionary measure and out of an abundance of caution, we have shared the student’s photo with all pertinent staff at JES as well as the bus drivers at McIlwains.”

Johnstown police will be providing extra officers at JES for the upcoming week. The school resource officer (SRO) and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office are filing charges against both the mother and the cyber student, according to Arcurio.

“We are appreciative of the student, teacher, administration, our SRO and JPD who swiftly responded to this situation.”

Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio’s full statement to WTAJ: